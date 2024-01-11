Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price at C$29.63

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AC

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

Air Canada Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Senior Officer Jon Turner purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, with a total value of C$40,027.50. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$19.62 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The business had revenue of C$6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.191453 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.