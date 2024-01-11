Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AMPE stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $8.30.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
