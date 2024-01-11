Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPE stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.