American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.240-5.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-5.34 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.18.

View Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 15.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 219.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.