Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $130,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

