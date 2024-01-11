Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 105,323 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $124,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $263.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.40. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.76 and a twelve month high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

