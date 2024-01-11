Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 37,220 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $93,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $198.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.51 and a 200-day moving average of $180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.