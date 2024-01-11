Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

