Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $181.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

