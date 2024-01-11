Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

Air Lease Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AL opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. Research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

