Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease
Air Lease Stock Performance
NYSE AL opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. Research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
Air Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
