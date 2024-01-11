agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AGL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered agilon health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Get agilon health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on agilon health

agilon health Stock Down 5.5 %

agilon health stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.53.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.