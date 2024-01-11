Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,194 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

ADBE stock traded down $3.67 on Thursday, reaching $587.36. The company had a trading volume of 611,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,797. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $597.79 and its 200 day moving average is $550.46. The company has a market cap of $267.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

