223 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VIS stock opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.27 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.23.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

