1,512 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,915,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,480,736. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

