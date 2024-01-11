1,134 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $6.81 on Thursday, reaching $227.13. 45,541,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,968,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $722.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.23. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

