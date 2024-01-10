Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE WH opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

