Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Raised by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Workday by 3,220.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 38,455 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $3,273,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Workday by 18.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 5.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,596 shares of company stock worth $72,541,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.31.

Workday Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $275.85. The company had a trading volume of 134,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,842. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.56 and its 200-day moving average is $236.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.74 and a 1-year high of $279.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

