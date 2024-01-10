Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WWD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

WWD stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.02. The company had a trading volume of 61,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,482. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.71. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. Woodward has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $8,876,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 98.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Woodward by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 16.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

