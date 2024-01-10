Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wipro were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 70.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 223,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 92,194 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

