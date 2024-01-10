WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.