William Blair Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

