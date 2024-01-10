Whittier Trust Co. Sells 72 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $481.10 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $485.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.21 and a 200-day moving average of $439.17.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $11,876,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

