Whittier Trust Co. Sells 363 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.99. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

