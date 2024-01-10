Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

