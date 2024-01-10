Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of EAD stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 61,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,831. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.