WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.580-4.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.