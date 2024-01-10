Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WMT traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.04. 1,188,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $433.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average is $158.97. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.