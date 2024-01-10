vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.27. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

