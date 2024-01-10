Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.