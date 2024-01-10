Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.45.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
