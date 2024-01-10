Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:AIO opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 140,717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter.
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
