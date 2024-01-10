Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:AIO opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $50,017.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 140,717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

