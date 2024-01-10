US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on USFD

US Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. US Foods has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after buying an additional 1,484,983 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in US Foods by 9.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in US Foods by 21.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $8,757,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.