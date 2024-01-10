UBS Group Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $205.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.67. 63,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

