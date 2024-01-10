Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

NYSE TUP opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

