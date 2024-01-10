Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of TRMK opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $194.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after buying an additional 395,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,088,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

