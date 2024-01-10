Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.