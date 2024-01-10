Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.32 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

