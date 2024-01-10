Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.32 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.