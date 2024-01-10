Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $776.91 million, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.