Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Tompkins Financial Stock Down 2.0 %
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 252.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
