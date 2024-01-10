The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.98. 150,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,117. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.