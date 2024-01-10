The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

