The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $17.16 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

