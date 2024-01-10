The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,921 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

