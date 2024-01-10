TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $82,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.8 %

APH stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

