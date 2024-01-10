SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 68,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,264,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,043 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.34. 431,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,708. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

