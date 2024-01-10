SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $44.17 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,003,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,166,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.88. 9,663,832 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

