Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $136.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Further Reading

