StockNews.com Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after buying an additional 909,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after buying an additional 125,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,017,000 after buying an additional 233,393 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

