StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPLK

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 362.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $152.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.