StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
