StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ContraFect

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.