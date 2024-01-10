StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.05 on Friday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

