StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

