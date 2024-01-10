StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of CLRO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
