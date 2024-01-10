Stifel Nicolaus Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $190.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.81. 358,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

